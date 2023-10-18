Christ Incubation Centre inaugurated

October 18, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Christ Incubation Centre was inaugurated on the Bangalore Central Campus on Hosur Road on Wednesday (Oct. 18).

Christ (Deemed to be University), in a release, said with the mission to empower and support the next generation of innovators, CIC will provide mentorship, resources, and guidance to help transform innovative concepts into thriving businesses.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, speaking after inaugurating the centre, highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation building in the start-up ecosystem in Karnataka. She also highlighted the need for dynamism and an enterprising attitude to take on the challenges and march forward towards success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeya Chandran, Regional Head of Southern India at the United Nations Development Programme, the guest of honour, spoke about the importance of starting small and growing as the opportunities come along. He also advised the students on how the incubation Centre can help them achieve their goals and entrepreneurial dreams, the release stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.