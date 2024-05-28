ADVERTISEMENT

 Christ enters collaborates with CSDS

Published - May 28, 2024 11:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of International Studies, Political Science and History at Christ (Deemed to be University), Bannerghatta road Campus in Bangalore, has entered into an academic collaboration with the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), New Delhi, which is a pioneer research institute that deals with election survey in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The B.A., Political Science programme offers election study as one of the important areas of study, where CSDS will teach the students regarding election survey.

Venkatanarayanan. S., Head of the department emphasized that this B.A., Political Science programme is very unique as it tries to deal with all contemporary issues like caste, religion, public policy, geopolitics, elections etc.,

“Studying about Indian elections will open up various opportunities to work with political parties and research organizations,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

education

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US