 Christ enters collaborates with CSDS

Published - May 28, 2024 11:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of International Studies, Political Science and History at Christ (Deemed to be University), Bannerghatta road Campus in Bangalore, has entered into an academic collaboration with the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), New Delhi, which is a pioneer research institute that deals with election survey in India.

The B.A., Political Science programme offers election study as one of the important areas of study, where CSDS will teach the students regarding election survey.

Venkatanarayanan. S., Head of the department emphasized that this B.A., Political Science programme is very unique as it tries to deal with all contemporary issues like caste, religion, public policy, geopolitics, elections etc.,

“Studying about Indian elections will open up various opportunities to work with political parties and research organizations,” he said.

