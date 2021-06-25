Bengaluru

Christ deemed-to-be University to probe proctor’s ‘misconduct’

Christ deemed-to-be University has constituted a committee to probe into allegations of misconduct by a proctor while conducting an examination. The proctor allegedly used an inappropriate word to instruct students when he was invigilating an online even-semester exam last week.

A two-member committee of faculty members has been set uto look into allegations made by students and students’ organisations, said Fr. Dr. Abraham V.M., Vice-Chancellor. While no student has made a formal complaint, the university has taken cognisance based on social media posts on the proctor’s behaviour.

The National Students Union of India, Karnataka, also raised the issue and approached the University Grants Commission, which has sought a report from the university. The university also wrote to students last Tuesday stating that they could get in touch with their class counsellors, class teachers, mentors, and peer mentors if they needed psychological support.


