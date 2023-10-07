HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, holds Corporate Conclave, 2023

October 07, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Placement and Career Guidance, Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, organised “Corporate Conclave 2023” on Friday (Oct 7) on the theme “The Epiphany Effect: Unveiling Academic and Industrial Breakthroughs in the 21st Century Through the Power of Inclusion”, to promote industry-academia collaboration and navigate a path towards a more inclusive future.

According to a release, the event discussed various aspects of the evolving business landscape, such as finding a synergy between academia and industry. The key takeaways from the discussion were the importance of adaptive skills for the future, digital transformation and legal tech advancements, said the release. Augustus Azariah, Regional Director - Human Resource (ELR), KyndryI India (an IMB spinoff), moderated the first panel discussion.

The second panel discussion on “Industry-Academia: Connecting the Dots” was moderated by Dr. Deepak B.V., Director, Talent Acquisition and Mobility, Teva Pharmaceuticals, which looked at new age work engagement model, proficiency of HR Technology and government policy alignment to reform curriculum and technology integration in education, the release added.

The conclave was held under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Reverend Dr. Fr. Jose C.C. Controller of Examination Dr. Johny Joseph, and Director of CPCG Brig. Jagdish Pandey, were among those who attended, in a release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.