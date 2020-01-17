Choreographer arrested after student alleges rape

The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police arrested a choreographer for allegedly raping his 20-year-old student after luring her with a role in a Kannada movie. Based on her complaint, police arrested Pawan, who runs the dance class, charging him for outraging the modesty and rape, and remanded him in judicial custody. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that Pawan, who was teaching dance for Kannada reality shows, claimed to have links with the Kannada film industry. She had been learning dance from him for the last three years.

On Sunday, Pawan called her asking whether she was interested in acting in movies and offered a role.

The accused allegedly called her for audition to his dance class and made her to speak to a person who claimed to be a film director. The accused later allegedly said that she has been selected to act as the sister of the protagonist in the movie.

She got uncomfortable when the accused allegedly started showing her video clips with objectionable content and insisted on going home.

The accused allegedly offered her a glass of water laced with sedatives. The woman claimed to have passed out after drinking the water. The accused allegedly raped her and later dropped her home, the police said.

The incident came to light when the parents of the woman noticed her in a semi-conscious state.