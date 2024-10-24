‘Choose France Tour 2024’ set to visit Bengaluru on October 27

The ‘Choose France Tour 2024’, organised by the French Government and Campus France, will bring together over 50 French universities and higher education institutions, providing a platform for Indian students and their families to connect directly with academic representatives. Touring five major cities, the Bengaluru event will be held on October 27.

Along with free counselling, prospective students will be able to explore numerous academic paths, including specialised programmes in engineering, management, hospitality, arts, architecture, and more.

According to the press release, the Alliance Française network, which offers French language and cultural immersion programmes, will also participate in the Choose France Tour providing information on how learning French language enhances both academic prospects and career success, in India and abroad.

Ambassador of France to India, Dr. Thierry Mathou, said, “French universities are world-class. France is ranked third globally in the Shanghai Ranking, and we boast 76 Nobel laureates and 15 Fields medal laureates.”

The Bengaluru event will be held at the Lalit Ashok from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.