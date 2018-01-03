Cholera outbreak: Doctors continue to screen labourers

Five days after a cholera outbreak at a construction site belonging to Sobha Ltd. in Balagere came to light, doctors continued to screen labourers. While hundreds of them have already left for their home towns fearing for their lives, doctors are checking for symptoms among those who chose to stay back.
According to Dr. Krishnappa, medical officer of Varthur Primary Health Centre, the doctors screened as many as 448 men in the camp on Wednesday. The screening would continue till January 8, he said.
About 15 doctors from two medical colleges, Vaidhei Medical College and East Point Medical College, have been roped in for this task.
Lab tests awaited
The Health Department is awaiting lab reports on water samples sent by them. It may be noted that doctors at St. John’s Hospital have already confirmed cholera in some of the patients who were admitted to the hospital.
