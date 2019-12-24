Choirs gearing up to ring in Christmas

Festive cheer is evident in many parts of the city with colourful lights and sound of jingling bells in the air to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Choirs are gearing up to ring in the festival, with many groups rehearsing carols for the midnight mass.

The choir from Kristha Karunalaya Church, Jaraganahalli, sings carols in Kannada and English. Over the past two weeks, members of the choir have been visiting homes of parishioners. After a session of carols, the choir and members of the household exchange greetings and sweets, said Anusha Mascarenhas, a member of the choir.

Stella Ananthia, a member of the choir of St. Mark's Cathedral, said, "Most of the choirs began practising for the Christmas season in June. Caroling has always been the most awaited part of Christmas celebrations.”

Along with sweets, some people even contribute in kind. “These voluntary contributions are collected and used by the church for various charitable activities,” pointed out Ms. Ananthia.

While some choirs continue to visit homes for caroling, many just wait for the midnight mass on Christmas.

St. Andrew's Church choir wrapped up caroling last week. The choir split into two groups and went around the surrounding areas singing carols in Tamil.

Apart from private caroling, carol concerts are also held in the festive season. The Bangalore Men, an all-male ensemble of 22 singers, held two carol concerts. Jonas Olsson, head of The Bangalore Men, said, “Usually, we focus on Western classical music from the medieval period to contemporary. However, this year, we had a traditional performance with some essence of jazz.”

A few educational institutions have also organised their choirs for caroling.

“With an all-girl choir comprising 40 members, we perform special numbers. This festive season, we have performed in various music festivals,” said Angelin D’Souza, who is part of the choir of Jyoti Nivas College.

Recently, Christ University had an event ‘Magnificant’ where international choirs from across the country and from other countries were hosted.