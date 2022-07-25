Chittoor accident: Bengaluru city police pay floral tribute to departed colleagues

The victims were pursuing an NDPS case to track down peddlers

Floral tribute given to police who died in an accident in Chittoor. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The city police commissioner and senior police officials paid a floral tribute to PSI Avinash and Constable Anil Mulik, who were killed in an accident at Pootalapattu town in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh early on Sunday, July 24.

The victims were pursuing an NDPS case to track down the peddlers who had supplied marijuana to a local peddler, Syed Tousif, 20, a labourer and resident of Yarabnagar who was arrested while he was selling drugs to his contacts in the area on Saturday.

On Monday, the police officials gathered at the Commissioner’s office to pay their last respects. Speaking on the occasion, city police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy said that it was very unfortunate incident which has shocked the entire department. The last rites of the officials were performed with state honours .

Meanwhile, the injured PSI Deekshith has been shifted to Hosmat hospital and has undergone a surgery for the fracture, while constable Sharana Basava is being treated at CMS Vellore hospital and is out of danger.

Doctors at the hospital, sharing the health condition of Deekshith, said that after receiving initial treatment at Government Hospital, Chittoor and then CMC Vellore, he was shifted to HOSMAT for treatment of his fractured hand.