ADVERTISEMENT

Chitradurga emerges topper, Bengaluru educational districts’ show unimpressive

May 09, 2023 02:08 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chitradurga emerged as the top district with an overall pass percentage of 96.8 in the Class X results. | Photo Credit: file photo

Taking many by surprise, Chitradurga emerged as the top district with an overall pass percentage of 96.8 in the Class X results, as the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) decided to release the district-wise performance instead of the district grade this year.

Mandya and Hassan districts were second and third with 96.74 and 96.68 pass percentage respectively. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, which were always first and second in the II PU results, were 19 and 18, respectively. Yadgir recorded the poorest results with 75.49% and stood 35.

Ravishankara Reddy K., DDPI, Chitradurga, said continuous assessment is the secret of the district’s success. “It is not an achievement of single day. Since six years, we were in between third and sixth position in the class 10 result and last year, we were at fourth place. We conducted special classes, seminars and successfully gave counselling for average and below average students before the examination. We trained all the teachers with subject experts and various resource persons.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, educational districts Bengaluru North and Bengaluru South, which have the highest number of private and elite schools, came 32 and 33, respectively, with 80.93 and 78.95 pass percentage. Bengaluru North got the ‘A’ grade and Bengaluru South the ‘B’ grade last year.

Speaking to The Hindu, P. Bylanjanappa, DDPI, Bengaluru South, said, “This is an unexpected result. We have more aided schools in our zone which have secured very poor results. Therefore, I have decided to issue notices to all headmasters of the schools in this regard.” He also said apart from a school adoption programme for officers, they are also planning to implement students’ adoption programme for teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US