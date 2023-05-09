Chitradurga emerges topper, Bengaluru educational districts’ show unimpressive

May 09, 2023 02:08 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - Bengaluru

Taking many by surprise, Chitradurga emerged as the top district with an overall pass percentage of 96.8 in the Class X results, as the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) decided to release the district-wise performance instead of the district grade this year.

Mandya and Hassan districts were second and third with 96.74 and 96.68 pass percentage respectively. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, which were always first and second in the II PU results, were 19 and 18, respectively. Yadgir recorded the poorest results with 75.49% and stood 35.

Ravishankara Reddy K., DDPI, Chitradurga, said continuous assessment is the secret of the district’s success. “It is not an achievement of single day. Since six years, we were in between third and sixth position in the class 10 result and last year, we were at fourth place. We conducted special classes, seminars and successfully gave counselling for average and below average students before the examination. We trained all the teachers with subject experts and various resource persons.”

Meanwhile, educational districts Bengaluru North and Bengaluru South, which have the highest number of private and elite schools, came 32 and 33, respectively, with 80.93 and 78.95 pass percentage. Bengaluru North got the ‘A’ grade and Bengaluru South the ‘B’ grade last year.

Speaking to The Hindu, P. Bylanjanappa, DDPI, Bengaluru South, said, “This is an unexpected result. We have more aided schools in our zone which have secured very poor results. Therefore, I have decided to issue notices to all headmasters of the schools in this regard.” He also said apart from a school adoption programme for officers, they are also planning to implement students’ adoption programme for teachers.