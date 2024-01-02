Chitra Santhe to be held on January 7 in Bengaluru  

January 02, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Over 1,500 artists from 22 States will participate in the 21st edition of Chitra Santhe, which will be held on January 7, in Bengaluru. This year’s edition of the annual art fair, organised by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (KCP), is dedicated to the achievements of Indian scientists in space research and related activities. The art fair will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on January 7.

The organisers received a total of 2,726 applications this year, including from professional artists, hobby artists, traditional painters, art students and institutions. Around 1,386 (51%) applications were from Karnataka, 7.6% from specially-abled artists, and 6% from senior citizen artists.

“We have not rejected the application of any specially-abled artist and senior citizen artists,” said B. L. Shankar, president, KCP.

While the art stalls would be set up as usual inside the KCP campus on Kumara Krupa Road and Crescent Road, additional 300 stalls would be set up in Seva Dal ground as well as the service roads under the Shivananda Circle steel flyover from Shivananda Circle to Gururaja Kalyana Mantapa to cater to the needs of the huge number of applicants and to create dedicated spaces for specially-abled artists and senior citizen artists.

“We will accommodate around 150 artists in each of the additional venues. The set-up at Seva Dal ground will have dedicated facilities for senior citizens and specially-abled artists,” Mr. Shankar said.

Around 5 lakh persons are expected to visit the Chitra Santhe this year. After receiving complaints from visitors about parking hassles over the years, this time, BMTC metro feeder buses will be arranged from B. R. Ambedkar, Vidhana Soudha, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Majestic and Mantri Square Sampige Road metro stations to Chitra Santhe.

Mobility app Namma Yatri will deploy 30 women-driven autorickshaws to provide last-mile connectivity to artists and the visitors.

Chitra Santhe will have a display of various artworks, including Mysuru and Tanjore traditional paintings, Rajasthani and Madhubani style art work, other traditional, modern and contemporary art work.

