Chitra Santhe goes online

22 November 2020 09:32 IST

The event will be inaugurated on January 3

The 18th edition of Chitra Santhe will be held from January 3, 2021. Organised by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (KCP), the Santhe will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from KCP, Chitra Santhe 18 will be inaugurated on January 3. Many programmes have been scheduled on the inaugural day, which can be viewed on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and the Chitra Santhe.org website, which will be dedicated exclusively for the event and will be online for an entire month.

The event, this year, will be dedicated to the noble service of corona warriors. As many as 1,500 artists across the country and abroad are keen on participating in the online Chitra Santhe, the release stated.

During the event, awards will be conferred on four artists along with a cash award of ₹50,000 and a citation. Besides, there will be one national award, which will be conferred on a senior artist. It will have a cash award of ₹1 lakh and a citation, the release added.