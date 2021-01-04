Chitra Santhe: 1,500 artists exhibit works online

04 January 2021 07:00 IST

This edition is dedicated to ‘Corona Warriors’

On any first Sunday of the New Year, the stretch on Kumara Krupa Road from Shivananda Circle to Windsor Manor junction would be a riot of colour with lakhs of people attending or participating in Chitra Santhe. This year, however, the popular the street art festival was launched online, and inaugurated virtually by Sudha Murthy, chairperson of Infosys Foundation.

Stressing on social responsibility to help out artists who are struggling since the outbreak of COVID-19, Ms. Murthy said, “Santhe means festivities and people coming together to celebrate. Hopefully, Chitra Santhe will get back to being a street art festival, like it was earlier.”

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said traditional art forms should be encouraged and promoted. He hoped that the art festival being held despite COVID-19, albeit online, would help artists.

This edition of Chitra Santhe has been dedicated to ‘Corona Warriors’. Over 1,500 artists are participating in the month-long online art festival, with each artist exhibiting a maximum of 10 works. To view the artworks and buy them, visit http://chitrasanthe.org/

Former Union Minister S.M. Krishna, Minister S.T. Somashekhar, CKP president B.L. Shankar, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research C.N. Manjunath were present at the inauguration.