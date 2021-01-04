Chitra Santhe: 1,500 artists exhibit works online

On any first Sunday of the New Year, the stretch on Kumara Krupa Road from Shivananda Circle to Windsor Manor junction would be a riot of colour with lakhs of people attending or participating in Chitra Santhe. This year, however, the popular the street art festival was launched online, and inaugurated virtually by Sudha Murthy, chairperson of Infosys Foundation.
Stressing on social responsibility to help out artists who are struggling since the outbreak of COVID-19, Ms. Murthy said, “Santhe means festivities and people coming together to celebrate. Hopefully, Chitra Santhe will get back to being a street art festival, like it was earlier.”
Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said traditional art forms should be encouraged and promoted. He hoped that the art festival being held despite COVID-19, albeit online, would help artists.
This edition of Chitra Santhe has been dedicated to ‘Corona Warriors’. Over 1,500 artists are participating in the month-long online art festival, with each artist exhibiting a maximum of 10 works. To view the artworks and buy them, visit http://chitrasanthe.org/
Former Union Minister S.M. Krishna, Minister S.T. Somashekhar, CKP president B.L. Shankar, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research C.N. Manjunath were present at the inauguration.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath