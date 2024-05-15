Chinnaswamy stadium canteen staffers booked

The Cubbon Park police recently registered an FIR against those manning the canteen at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for allegedly serving sub-standard food, which a 23-year-old private firm employee claimed caused food poisoning.

Based on a complaint by Chaithanya C.S.K., a resident of Vidyaranyapura, the police have charged two persons with negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance.

The victim, along with his friends, had gone to watch an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. According to the complaint, Mr. Chaithanya was watching the match from the Qatar Airways fans terrace stand and had dinner at around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Soon after the dinner, he developed uneasiness and complained of stomach ache and collapsed. The staff, along with his friend Goutham, rushed him in an ambulance to Manipal Hospital where the doctor diagnosed it as a case of food poisoning.

Mr. Chaithanya, in his complaint, said that he had ordered ghee rice, idli, cutlet, channa masala, and dry jamuns from the canteen at the stand which, he alleged, caused food poisoning.

The police said that they will issue a notice to those manning the canteen for questioning.

