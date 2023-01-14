ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese manja menace persists this Sankranti too despite ban

January 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

In 2016, Karnataka government banned nylon threads and said it causes grievous injuries to birds, animals as well as human beings

Reddy Kala Pujari

Animal activists say of late there has been a spurt in cases of birds harmed by Chinese manja. | Photo Credit: file photo

As Sankranti festivities are here, selling and buying kites for the season has picked up. But an old menace persists. Traditional markets and online platforms are open for customers to purchase nylon threads, or Chinese manja, to fly kites, leading to apprehensions about the danger they pose to birds and other creatures.

In 2016, the Karnataka government had banned nylon threads and said it causes grievous injuries to birds, animals as well as human beings. The ban was imposed on procuring, stocking, sale and use of nylon thread or other synthetic threads coated with glass or other harmful substances used for kite flying or other purposes.

“The kite’s thread cuts into the birds’ wings, necks and limbs, and they eventually die a horrible death,” said Parvez Ahmed Piran , former Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, BBMP.

Arun Prasad, an animal activist, said of late there had been a spurt in cases of birds harmed by Chinese manja.

“Recently, I got a call from Koramangala about a crow being found entangled and hanging by the Chinese manja thread,” he added. “It is the responsibility of the local authorities and the Forest Department to enforce the order against the ban on the Chinese manja. However, they fail to confiscate the thread and implement the order strictly,” said Mr. Prasad.

