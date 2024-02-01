February 01, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

After several delays by the Chinese company, there is now official confirmation that the first six-coach train for the Electronics City Metro (Yellow Line) has been shipped by sea from China to India. The coaches are currently on their way to Chennai, from where they will be transported to Bengaluru.

On January 31, CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Company Limited, the Chinese company which got the a contract to deliver metro coaches to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), shared a video showcasing the transportation of the train coaches by sea.

According to BMRCL officials, the coaches are expected to arrive at the Chennai port in mid to late February. After landing in Chennai, the coaches will be transported by road to Hebbagodi depot in Bengaluru.

In 2019, the Chinese company had secured a contract worth ₹1,578 crore to supply 216 metro coaches to BMRCL. However, they couldn’t fulfil the order because they had not set up a manufacturing plant in India as required.

“The company will provide the initial sets of prototype six-coach trains, which have already been rolled out, and the remaining coaches will be delivered to BMRCL in successive phases. BMRCL officials visited China to inspect and oversee the transit of the coaches,” a BMRCL official said.

The R.V. Road - Bommasandra line of Namma Metro, spanning 19 km, is the elevated Yellow Line. It is expected to become operational within the next six months. The primary reason for the delay in starting operations on the Yellow Line was attributed by BMRCL officials to the delay in delivery of metro coaches by the Chinese company.

To put things back on track, the Chinese company entered into a partnership with Titagarh Rail, based in Kolkata (Bengal), for the production and supply of coaches. These coaches are being manufactured at Titagarh Rail’s wagon manufacturing facility at Uttarpara, near Kolkata.

The remaining coaches are to be manufactured by Titagarh Rail Systems in India. Officials said that all coaches will be delivered by Titagarh Rail to BMRCL in phases, with the entire delivery expected to be completed by March 2025.

The much-awaited Yellow Line, linking R.V. Road to Bommasandra and connecting Electronics City, is expected to serve a significant number of commuters. This connection is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on Hosur Road, linking south Bengaluru to the south-eastern regions of the city. The Yellow Line particularly benefits people employed in the Bommasandra industrial area, HSR Layout, Electronics City, and Beratena Agrahara (Hosa Road).