Chilean accuses husband of harassing her for dowry

The police have registered a case against a 34-year-old dance teacher from Bengaluru for allegedly harassing and physically torturing his wife, who is from Chile, while also demanding dowry.

In her complaint, the 27-year-old woman claimed to have come to India on a tourist visa in March 2018 to learn Bharatanatyam and Kathak. The accused, Vikram Mada, was the teacher. The two fell in love and got married in July 2018.

The woman said that her family came from Chile to attend the wedding, and gifted gold and cash to Vikram.

In July 2019, the couple visited her family in Chile. She told the police that on seeing her family’s financial status, Vikram started demanding money to repay a loan, which he had taken before they got married.

“She claims that the harassment started soon after they returned to Bengaluru,” said the police.

He allegedly took away her debit card and phone, and broke her laptop before throwing her out of their rented house in J.P. Nagar.

The victim approached her friends who helped her file a complaint . The Basavanagudi women’s police have filed a case against Vikram. “He is absconding. We are trying to track him down,” said the police.