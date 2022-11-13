Children’s Day: The return of cultural events adds to the excitement of being back in school; teachers see the opportunity to boost children’s confidence

A file photo of schoolchildren participating in Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations.

There is quite a lot of excitement among children now as the academic year enters its last leg, also marking the beginning of cultural events. While the first half of the year was characterised by being back to school and coping with academics, now students are preparing to perform in Children’s Day, annual day programmes, sports days, and talents days.

ADVERTISEMENT

As most of these events are back to their former glory after a hiatus, school managements are also planning to conduct them on larger scales.

Teachers and school managements are seeing these events as a way to boost children’s confidence. For Children’s Day, at most schools, teachers are giving musical performances along with organising other fun games, skits, and lunch for all the students. Many class teachers are also taking up the initiative to bring gifts such chocolates, pens and pencils, or small books for the students in their class.

“To teach children how to think, this year for Children’s Day we are having a carnival. We will set up stalls for fun games, interesting activities, and food corner, all by our teachers. We are emphasising on students’ participation rather than them being a mere audience. This is clubbed with a few of the teachers’ performances,” said Anitha M. Kalibhat, teacher and coordinator, Alpine Public School at Konanakunte.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada day, annual day

Although Kannada Rajyotsava was on November 1, many school managements have organised the celebrations on a convenient date in the month to encourage their students to perform on stage. For instance, Vasavi Vidyanikethan School on Vani Vilas Road has organised a Kannada Habba on November 15 where some students will be performing Veeragase and such other dances. “We will have a procession in the surrounding areas with Kannada placards which were prepared by our students. This habba has been organised to involve children in cultural celebrations,” said Saraswathi, school principal.

In December and January, schools will also hold annual days with grandeur where parents will be invited to watch the students’ performances. With many of these cultural events, teachers are also tasked with helping students, who were confined between walls for a better part of two years, to come out and perform in front of people with no fear or anxiety. There are also students who will be performing for the first time in front of hundreds of people.

“This is the first annual day celebration in three years. We have already started practice sessions even though the day is weeks away. We are celebrating it grandly. We have noticed that some children have some hesitancy to perform. But we will hold multiple rehearsals in front of other students and teachers so that they get ready for the big day,” said B.S. Venkatachala, principal, Narayana School, Vidyaranyapura.

Competitive spirit

With regular physical education classes and training, students’ sports skills are now back to pre-pandemic levels, schools say. To encourage them further, annual sports day events will be organised by the end of the year in most schools. “We are not celebrating the annual day this time, but depending on when the weather is conducive, we will organise our sports day and children are very much looking forward to participate and win prizes,” said Selvaraj, principal, ACTS Secondary School, Electronics City.