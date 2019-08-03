Children with rare diseases paint their heart out

Aamir Munshi, a 22-year-old thalassemic, and Abubakar K., an eight-year-old with haemophilia, communicated their emotions on Saturday using colours at an art camp for children with rare diseases.

The Blue Ribbon Art Camp and Film Festival was conducted by the International Institute of Art, Culture and Democracy (IIACD) and Centre for Health Ecologies and Technology (CHET).

The art camp is organised every year to celebrate the lives of children and adults with rare diseases in India. Globally, the blue ribbon represents rare diseases.

“The idea of a creative platform for children and adults with rare diseases is therapeutic as well as celebratory of life. Children and adults enjoy dabbling in art and craft to express themselves. Such events help in creating awareness and serve as an advocacy platform,” said Vijay Chandru, Honorary Director of CHET and IIACD.

The art camp was followed by a film festival. Three films reflecting the conundrum of rare diseases, the emerging success stories of several gene therapies and the challenges for rare disease patients, who have been waiting for therapy after diagnosis, were screened.

“Every year, we screen films on various issues like genetic testing, non-availability of treatment and daily struggles with activities. These films capture a range of emotions like sorrow, grief, happiness and hope for a better future,” Prof. Chandru added.