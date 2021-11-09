Children speak up on post-pandemic challenges

Bengaluru

09 November 2021 02:22 IST

As many as 40 children from across Karnataka presented issues and challenges they faced after the COVID-19 pandemic, on Monday here as part of the launch of a series of ‘Public hearing of children’, a joint initiative of UNICEF and the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR).

Those listening to the voices of children included chairpersons and members of the State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) from four states — Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Goa — senior government and civil society representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary RDPR and WCD, Government of Karnataka, Uma Mahadevan, said, “Karnataka is one of the states that has many child-focused systems in place, like the child-friendly gram panchayat. Whatever grievances children are presenting here can also be presented to the gram panchayat, for resolution.”

The release said the public hearing series will give an opportunity to children to provide and receive information associated with decisions to be made by the KSCPCR.

“The orders to be issued will rely on the information gathered at the public hearings to provide a comprehensive view on how to address the specific child rights issues pertaining to physical care, psycho-social care, nutrition, abuse, online issues, and many more. Additionally, this initiative will give a space to children to share their thoughts and issues with those who can make the needed changes,” it added.