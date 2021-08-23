Schools reopen; CM goes to school

Bengaluru

23 August 2021 10:38 IST

Authorities and school staff took precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19

Government schools across Karnataka resumed classes for students of classes 9, 10, 11 & 12 on August 23, 2021. Authorities and school staff took adequate precautions as per the norms laid down by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Children showed up enthusiastically at schools.

A school in Ganganagar, Bengaluru on August 23, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

