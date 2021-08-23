BengaluruBengaluru 23 August 2021 10:38 IST
Schools reopen; CM goes to school
Updated: 23 August 2021 11:31 IST
Authorities and school staff took precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19
Government schools across Karnataka resumed classes for students of classes 9, 10, 11 & 12 on August 23, 2021. Authorities and school staff took adequate precautions as per the norms laid down by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Children showed up enthusiastically at schools.
A school in Ganganagar, Bengaluru on August 23, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain
The scene outside a school in Ganganagar, Bengaluru on August 23, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain
Students in the classroom of the school, in Ganganagar, Bengaluru on August 23, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain
