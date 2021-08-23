Children queue up as schools reopen

Government schools across Karnataka resumed classes for students of classes 9, 10, 11 & 12 on August 23, 2021. Authorities and school staff took adequate precautions as per the norms laid down by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Children showed up enthusiastically at schools.
A school in Ganganagar, Bengaluru on August 23, 2021.
| Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain
The scene outside a school in Ganganagar, Bengaluru on August 23, 2021.
| Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain
Students in the classroom of the school, in Ganganagar, Bengaluru on August 23, 2021.
| Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain