Bengaluru

Children queue up as schools reopen

Students queue up outside a school in Ganganagar, Bengaluru on August 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

 

Government schools across Karnataka resumed classes for students of classes 9, 10, 11 & 12 on August 23, 2021. Authorities and school staff took adequate precautions as per the norms laid down by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Children showed up enthusiastically at schools.

A school in Ganganagar, Bengaluru on August 23, 2021.

A school in Ganganagar, Bengaluru on August 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

 

The scene outside a school in Ganganagar, Bengaluru on August 23, 2021.

The scene outside a school in Ganganagar, Bengaluru on August 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

 

Students in the classroom of the school, in Ganganagar, Bengaluru on August 23, 2021.

Students in the classroom of the school, in Ganganagar, Bengaluru on August 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

 


