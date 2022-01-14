‘Children out of school will also be vaccinated’

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh interacting with students at a government college on Thursday.

Bengaluru

14 January 2022 00:44 IST

With the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group under way, the Karnataka Government is contemplating measures to ensure that eligible beneficiaries who are out of school are also covered.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said here on Thursday that measures such as organising camps for children who are out of school for various reaons will be undertaken to get them vaccinated.

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit to one of the vaccination camps, he said, “The target is to vaccinate 31.75 lakh children aged between 15 and 18. As of Thursday, 17.81 lakh children have been vaccinated. Education Department officials in districts, which are behind in vaccinating, have been directed to step up the speed. Children who are out of classrooms for various reasons will be vaccinated through special camps through the Education, Health and other departments.”