Children of construction labourers, and small-time caterer among toppers of Bengaluru City University

The children of a construction labourer, a domestic helper, and a person running a small canteen are among the gold medalists in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses of Bengaluru City University this year.

Yashas M., whose father runs a small canteen in Dobbaspet, Bangalore Rural district, and a student of Central College, Bengaluru City University, won four gold medals and one cash prize in M.Sc., Chemistry, and emerged as the topper.

Currently, he is preparing for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) and is keen on becoming a chemistry professor. “With all their difficulties, my parents provided me with a good education. Currently, I am preparing for the NET exam and also plan to do a PhD. Teaching is my passion,” said Mr. Yashas.

Proud father

Mallikarjunaiaha, the father of Yashas, was happy with his son’s achievement and recalled his inability to continue his education. “I passed II PUC, and my father did not have ₹102 to admit me to the B.Com course. I came to Bengaluru looking for a job. After a few days, I returned to my hometown and started a canteen. Even now, I depend on the canteen for a living. However, I educated my children,” he said.

The daughter of a construction labourer and domestic help, Ruth R., has won three gold medals in the BBA course and emerged as the second topper of the University. Ms. Ruth, a student of Sri Krishna Degree College, secured the first rank with 95.59%.

Despite their financial circumstances and long work hours, her parents have been very supportive of her educational endeavours and are proud of her hard work. “They did not make me work at home, and they asked me to concentrate on my studies. They are the reason I am standing here today,” she said with pride. She wishes to continue her studies and become a professor in the business stream.

Ms. Ruth is of the opinion that academics should not be a student’s sole priority. “Students have to focus on their other talents as well,” she said. She also believes that students should depend upon themselves and create their own identity, irrespective of their family background.

First with a Master’s degree

Sahana Shree B., also the daughter of a construction worker, secured two gold medals in her MBA courses from the University. A student of the Adarsh Institute of Management and Information Technology, Ms. Sahana is currently working in the private sector and wants to pursue a Ph.D.

“My parents are proud that I am the first in our family to have done a Master’s degree. No matter how difficult it was, they did not hinder my studies. I studied hard to make their dream come true,” Ms. Sahana said.