Children from Bengaluru NGO meet Indian national cricket team players

On a platform facilitated by SBI Life Insurance and BCCI, five kids from underprivileged backgrounds got cricket tips from Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and Indian T20 team captain Suryakumar Yadav 

Published - October 17, 2024 07:28 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Parikrma NGO kids with some members of the Indian cricket team.

Parikrma NGO kids with some members of the Indian cricket team. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Cricket is not just a sport in India but an emotion and a source of inspiration. For five children from Parikrma Humanity Foundation, an NGO based in Bengaluru, it was a dream-come-true moment when they got an opportunity to interact with players of the Indian national cricket team and practice nets with them.

On a platform facilitated by SBI Life Insurance and BCCI, five children from underprivileged backgrounds got cricket tips from Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and Indian T20 team captain Suryakumar Yadav. 

The objective behind the initiative was to enrich the lives of the children by not only supporting their education and holistic development but also inspiring them to dream big and achieve their aspirations for a brighter future.

The five children, Deepika M, Mailari N, Ananya V, Nava Pranav and Paogouhao L, also got the opportunity to watch the India Vs Bangladesh international T20 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication, and CSR at SBI Life, said, “We’re honoured to have played a small part in helping these children experience such a significant moment in their lives. At SBI Life, we look at our partnership with BCCI beyond supporting the sport to inspire fans across the nation and liberate them to dream big and pursue those dreams.”

“We are thankful to the cricketing legends like Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson for taking time out and wholeheartedly playing ball with kids; the quality time spent will be etched as an inspirational memory for the kids, encouraging them to dream big. Through initiatives like these, SBI Life remains committed to supporting and empowering children, ensuring that their dreams are nurtured both inside and outside the classroom”.

