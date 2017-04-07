Children choreograph Parikrma musical

Hundreds of children from marginalised families gathered on Friday to perform an hour-long musical, which took the audience on a journey through the different eras of human history. The musical was performed on Friday by students of schools run by the Parikrma Humanity Foundation on the occasion of their 14th annual day.

This year, children choreographed the entire show. Among other things, they performed John Lennon's famous song 'Imagine', which was in line with the theme of the event — 'Imagine - One World'. Children from all five centres operated by the Foundation participated in the event.

“I am enjoying every part of this event,” exclaimed Sneha, an 8th standard student.

Arun, an alumni, said, “Seeing these children running around backstage, getting ready to perform, reminds me of all the annual days I was a part of.”

A proud Shukla Bose, founder and CEO of the Foundation, said, “The choreography, props and direction was done by the children in a time frame of five days.”

The foundation was set up in 2003 with 160 children. It provides education to over 2,000 children.