Childcare institute booked under JJ Act

March 13, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Jnanabharati police have booked a childcare centre for allegedly violating JJ Act and taking care of minor children without due permission from the authority concerned.

Based on a complaint by Geethalakshmi H.N., member of the district child protection office, the police charged Sai Nele Foundation and its head Sheshaprasad Sharma, charging him under various sections of the JJ Act and wrongful confinement on Friday.

The centre is being run by Mr. Sharma in a rented house in Sonnenahalli where around 50 children are being looked after.

The incident came to light when Mr. Sharma started circulating messages on WhatsApp seeking financial help for the food and education of minor children. In her complaint, Ms. Geethalakshmi alleged that the centre has not obtained required permission from the board and was advertising to seek monitory help revealing the details of the children, which is illegal.

A committee of officials visited the centre on Thursday for inspection and the next day, the staff had shifted some of the children elsewhere without intimation, they alleged.

“The police who inquired with the staff revealed that they have handed over the children to their parents. We have asked for the details for further investigation,” a police officer said, adding that the centre did not renew its licence to run the childcare centre with the authorities concerned.