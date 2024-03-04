GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Child who was allegedly tortured by mother rescued in Bengaluru

March 04, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A four-year-old boy who was allegedly tortured by his mother and locked up in the house has been rescued by members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The 26-year-old woman, a single mother, was living with the child in a rented house in Girinagar after separating from her husband three years ago, said the police.

She allegedly used to lock up her son while going out to search for work. The boy was found with bruises all over his body and is now under the care of the CWC.

The CWC has summoned the mother for counselling and to take further action. A neighbour who noticed the boy through the window crying for food spoke to him before reporting the incident.

The police, along with the CWC members, rescued the child and booked a case against the woman. The CWC members who counselled the child claimed that he refused to go with the mother.

The child is presently under the care of the CWC and the committee will be taking a call on the future of the boy, Shashidhar Kosambe, member of the committee, said.

