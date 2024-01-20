ADVERTISEMENT

Child marriage stopped in Kolar district

January 20, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A team of police officers, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Saraswathamma and officers of the Women and Child Development Department, on Saturday stopped the marriage of a 17-year-old girl at Madhavagurjenahalli in Kolar Rural police station limits.

Later, the police team handed over the girl to the Department of Women and Child Development, Kolar, and advised her parents not to conduct the marriage.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by inspector B. Shankaracharya swung into action and raided the place and rescued the girl amid high drama. Hundreds of people and relatives had gathered for the wedding. The police struggled hard to convince the parents and relatives and handed over the girl to the District Child Protection Officer on Saturday for counseling.

Following the Chief Minister’s directions, the district police have stepped up vigil to ensure protection of women and girl children who are a vulnerable section of society.

