A five-year-old boy was injured when two bikers hurled stones at a car in which a family of four was travelling, at Kasavanahalli in Bengaluru at night on October 30.

The alleged incident occurred when Anoop George, a techie, was travelling with his wife and two children. Two bikers allegedly obstructed his path and told him to get down from the car. When he refused, they allegedly threw stones at the car, damaging a window and injuring the five-year-old boy sitting in the back seat.

As passers-by gathered, the two bikers sped away from the spot, Anoop George told the police. He also told the police that the duo had tried to stop another car before him, and attacked them when they did not stop.

The boy suffered an injury on his forehead. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors put three stitches to close the wound.

“Rowdies attacked my car near Amrutha College, Kasavanahalli. They threw stones at my car and my child is hospitalised. They followed us till Aarogya Hastha Hospital,” Anoop George posted on X, tagging Bengaluru City Police.

He also posted a video which shows the two suspects attacking his car.

Parappana Agrahara police registered a case on October 31 and tracked down the main accused Krishnamurthy, 24, a resident of Bellandur. Police are searching for his associate.

The accused has claimed that the car touched his bike at Bellandur. Since the car did not stop, he claimed to have pursued the car and confronted the driver.

The two accused have been booked under Sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023.