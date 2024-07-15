GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chikkaballapura police arrested bike lifter, recover 10 two wheelers

Published - July 15, 2024 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Following a bike theft case, the Bagepalli police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old habitual offender from Andhra Pradesh and recovered 10 motorcycles worth ₹6 lakh from them.

The accused Lingappa from Hindupur was tracked down based on the complaint by Hanumesh Naik, a garment factory employee, whose bike was stolen after he had parked it near a marriage hall parking lot and gone to work on July 10.

The accused, according to the police, used to move around public places to identify unattended parked bikes and steal them by breaking the hand lock and starting the bike without ignition key by direct connection of the wires.

Based on the CCTV footage, a team of police identified the accused and tracked him down and recovered the ten bikes which he had allegedly stolen from in and around the area for the last one year.

The police managed to trace four bike owners based on the complaints and are probing further to track down the owners of the remaining bikes with the help of regional transport officials , Kushal Chouksey, Superintendent of Police, Chikkaballapura, said.

