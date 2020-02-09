Chiefs of boards, corporations to be named after Budget session

In an effort to placate disappointed ministerial aspirants, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday said appointments to various State-run boards and corporations would be made after the Budget session of the State legislature.

Several BJP MLAs, especially the old-timers, are disappointed over not being made Ministers in the recent expansion of the Cabinet. While a handful of them are still hopeful of getting ministerial berths during the next expansion, several others feel that their chances of getting a berth are limited as a large number of party-hopper MLAs who won in the recent bypolls have been accommodated in the Cabinet.

Mr. Yediyurappa’s statement regarding appointments to boards and corporations is being seen as an attempt to keep the hopes alive for such MLAs. The Budget session is scheduled to commence on March 5.

The Chief Minister told reporters in his hometown of Shikaripur on Sunday that Umesh Katti, Hukkeri MLA, would be inducted into his Ministry shortly while other senior MLAs would be offered suitable responsibilities in the coming days.

He said, “Though Mr. Katti was eligible to become a Minister on the merit of seniority, he could not be accommodated in the Cabinet owing to political inevitability.”

Regarding Araga Jnanendra, four-time MLA for Thirthahalli who had expressed his displeasure in the past over denial of a Cabinet berth, he said there were many senior and deserving MLAs like Mr. Jnanendra who could not be made Ministers as it was inevitable to offer ministerial positions to those who won in the bypolls. Senior leaders would be offered other responsibilities in the coming days, he said.

‘No differences’

Denying that the recent expansion of the State Cabinet had triggered discontent among senior MLAs, he said there were no differences between senior MLAs and the newcomers to the BJP and that the seniors were aware of the political inevitability that lead to the induction of the newcomers into the Ministry.

He said that as announced earlier, portfolios would be allocated to the newly inducted Ministers on Monday.

On the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Karnataka, he said his government would abide by the directions of the Centre over the issue.