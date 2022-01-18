Chief Secretary orders strict implementation of containment measures

Action to be taken against violators

Enforcement authorities have been directed to implement containment measures strictly in their jurisdictions and take action against violators. Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, in an order on Tuesday, said after the review of the COVID-19 situation in the State by the Chief Minister and Chairman, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Monday, he has been directed to strictly implement the containment measures and enforce COVID 19 appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

In his capacity of the Chairman, State Executive Committee, he has issueddirections, to the Chief Commissioner BBMP, Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other heads of departments and authorities for strict enforcement ofcontainment measures and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

“Any person, group of people, society, association of persons, organisation, institution, RWA, etc, violating containment measures and not complying with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, should be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 5l to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act-2020 besides legal action under Section l88 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable,” the order said.

It further stated that officers who do not take action against violators of the containment measures, will be liable for action as per law.