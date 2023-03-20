Chief of Safai Karamchari Commission meets BBMP officials and pourakarmikas

March 20, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamchari Vekantesan held a meeting with the officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and discussed the issues regarding pourakarmikas in the city.

After the meeting, Mr. Vekantesan said that the commission will strive for the comprehensive development of pourakarmikas. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “The BBMP has provided Suvidha Cabins near mustering centers which have facilities like toilets and changing rooms. In future permanent Suvidha Cabins will be set up across the city. Hand push operated sweeping machines will be provided to pourakarmikas soon. Tender process is on for procurement of the machines. All the pourakarmikas are getting benefits of Employee State Insurance (ESI) and Provident Fund (PF),” he added.

Earlier, the civic body had decided to procure 815 hand push operated sweeping machines similar to vacuum cleaners. The BBMP recently held trials of the machines along with pourakarmikas and based on positive feedback, the civic body has called for the tender to procure hand push operated sweeping machines.

Mr. Vekantesan also met pourakarmikas at Russell Market in Shivajinagar and heard their grievances and said that he will hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary of the State and resolve the issues related to the pourakarmikas.