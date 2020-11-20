Chief Minister’s medal investiture today

BENGALURU

Karnataka State Police is organising the Chief Minister’s medal investiture ceremony on November 20.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will participate as the chief guest. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai will preside over the function.

The event will be held at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha at 10.30 a.m., according to an official release.

