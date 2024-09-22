GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to launch KHIR-City project near Bengaluru on September 26

Drawing inspiration from international models such as Singapore’s Biopolis, Research Triangle Park, Science Park, KBIC, and the Boston Innovation Cluster, the innovative project will be located about 50 km from Kempegowda International Airport

Published - September 22, 2024 04:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Heavy and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil.

A file photo of Heavy and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Karnataka government’s Knowledge Health Innovation Research-City (KHIR-City) project, considered to be the first-of-its-kind in the country, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on September 26, 2024. The works for the first phase of the project will be launched at Vidhana Soudha.

The innovative city will be established on an area of approximately 2,000 acres, with the first phase being developed on 500 acres. The project, with an estimated investment of over ₹40,000 crore, is expected to generate around one lakh jobs, including both direct and indirect employment, Major Industries Minister M.B. Patil announced on Sunday (September 22, 2024).

Consultancy group makes presentation on KHIR-City project near Bengaluru to Minister

International inspirations

A note from the Minister’s office said that KHIR-City draws inspiration from international models such as Singapore’s Biopolis, Research Triangle Park, Science Park, KBIC, and the Boston Innovation Cluster. Elements from Bengaluru’s Hi-tech City and Electronics City will also be incorporated into the project, which will be located between Doddaballapura and Dobbaspet, about 50 km from Kempegowda International Airport, it added.

To ensure the timely progress of the project, the government has formed an advisory committee comprising eminent personalities such as Dr. Devi Shetty, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Prashanth Prakash, Thomas Osha, Ron Kimball, Mohandas Pai, and Nikhil Kamath, among others, the note said.

“The city will be designed to accommodate a residential density of 100 people per acre. The KHIR-City is expected to make a significant contribution to the State’s economy and boost exports, positioning Bengaluru for greater global prominence,” Patil said.

The city will be home to world-class universities, hospitals, innovative industries, and research institutions, which will serve as the cornerstone of this visionary project, the Minister said.

Published - September 22, 2024 04:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / public works & infrastructure / health / development

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.