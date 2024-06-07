Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demands proper investigation of NEET results

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Union government to conduct a proper investigation owing to allegations that the NEET-2024 results have been tampered with.

“Suspicion of massive irregularities in the NEET results, which is the gateway to medical courses, is being expressed across the country. Neither the National Testing Agency (NTA) nor the Union government are going to spoil the future of millions of youth, without answering the concerns raised by 24 lakh students who wrote the exam and their parents,” he said.

A release quoted the Chief Minister as saying: “67 candidates got 720 out of 720 marks in the NEET exam. What is the number of previous toppers? If you compare that, the results this time smell of illegality.”

“One student each in 2019 and 2020 respectively, three in 2021, one in 2022, and two in 2023 have secured 100% marks, while this year 67 have got it. It seems impossible for so many people to score 100% in NEET because every wrong answer carries negative marks. Is it a coincidence or a new experiment? This should be clarified by the Modi government,” he demanded.

“Out of 67 NEET toppers, 44 are toppers based on grace marks. When so many are toppers based on grace marks, doesn’t it raise a question on the marking process and the reliability and validity of the examination system?,” he questioned.

“Another surprise is that the NEET toppers with serial numbers 62 to 69 appeared in the same exam centre in Faridabad, Haryana. Out of these, six topped NEET with 720/720 and two scored 718 and 719. The NTA and the Modi government are defending the result even though it appears that there was an examination malpractice,” he alleged.

