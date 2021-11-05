Chief Minister reviews rain preparedness in Bengaluru

Seeks report from BBMP on short-term and long-term interventions required to prevent flooding during rains

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered Bengaluru’s civic body to submit a report on short-term and long-term interventions required to prevent flooding following rains in the city. He had specifically asked Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to identify stretches where the retention wall of storm water drains is weak and giving way causing flooding, and pockets where water gushes into homes.

“I will ensure funds for these interventions, and will personally review the work every month,” he said after chairing an emergency review meeting of rain preparedness on November 5 in the light of flooding in several parts of Bengaluru due to heavy rains over the last few days.

“Rain damage is mostly being reported from West, South and Mahadevapura zones. Our immediate efforts will be focused on these areas,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that he had ordered the State Disaster Response Force to raise three more companies – of 200 trained rescuers each – taking the total companies dedicated to Bengaluru to four. He also said the BBMP’s 64 rescue teams of 15 members each will be augmented to 30 members pooling in resources from Home Guards and Civil Defence.

“I have assured BBMP that costs incurred on rescue efforts will be borne by SDRF funds,” he said.