Chief Minister instructs to fill Kalyana Karnataka, backlog posts in Higher Education Department

October 21, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials of the Finance, the Higher and Technical Education Departments to fill up Kalyana Karnataka vacancies and other backlog posts which have been pending for many years.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a progress review meeting of the Higher Education Department at his home office ‘Krishna’ on Saturday, said, “Recruitment of teaching staff is very necessary to maintain the quality of the education sector. On priority basis, the officials should identify the vacant posts in the department and take steps to fill them.”

After the meeting, addressing the media, M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher and Technical Education, said, “The Chief Minister has given consent to fill around 3,321 Kalyana Karnataka and backlog posts immediately and we will start the recruitment process soon.”

“Of 16,455 sanctioned teaching posts in the collegiate and technical education departments, around 6,099 posts are remaining vacant. Among 19,698 sanctioned non-teaching posts, there are around 13,558 posts vacant posts. We also discussed the various posts vacant in the universities,” he explained.

The State government has decided to get low-interest loan from the World Bank for the development of 72 government first grade, government polytechnics, and government engineering colleges in the State.

“We are planning to get ₹ 1,540 crore low-interest loan from the World Bank to develop the government colleges. According to the proposed project, 31 government first grade colleges will be developed with ₹620 crore and 10 government engineering colleges will be developed with ₹300 crore,” Dr. Sudhakar added.

The issue of remuneration of guest faculty members working in the various government degree and engineering colleges in the State was also discussed in the meeting. Now, they get remuneration for seven months. “We decided to extend this up to 10 months. We will bring out an order within two days in this regard,” he said.

