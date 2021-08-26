Bengaluru

Chief Minister flags off ‘Vaccination on Wheels’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty at the inauguration of ‘Vaccination on Wheels’ in Bengaluru on Wednesday.  

Complementing the efforts of the Karnataka government, Volvo Group in partnership with Narayana Health, under the aegis of the Confederation of Indian Industry, launched a free vaccination drive on Wednesday through a specially repurposed Volvo bus.

This bus will operate as a mobile vaccination clinic and provide enhanced and easy vaccine accessibility to people across several districts in rural and semiurban areas in Karnataka. The mobile clinic, called “Vaccination on Wheels”, was flagged off by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai; Chairman of Narayana Health Devi Shetty; President and MD of Volvo Group in India Kamal Bali; and Chairman of CII Karnataka Ramesh Ramadurai.

According to a press release, the vaccination bus will operate for four to six months with a capacity to administer 700-800 doses per day.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2021 4:15:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/chief-minister-flags-off-vaccination-on-wheels/article36110024.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY