Chief Minister flags off ‘Vaccination on Wheels’

Complementing the efforts of the Karnataka government, Volvo Group in partnership with Narayana Health, under the aegis of the Confederation of Indian Industry, launched a free vaccination drive on Wednesday through a specially repurposed Volvo bus.

This bus will operate as a mobile vaccination clinic and provide enhanced and easy vaccine accessibility to people across several districts in rural and semiurban areas in Karnataka. The mobile clinic, called “Vaccination on Wheels”, was flagged off by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai; Chairman of Narayana Health Devi Shetty; President and MD of Volvo Group in India Kamal Bali; and Chairman of CII Karnataka Ramesh Ramadurai.

According to a press release, the vaccination bus will operate for four to six months with a capacity to administer 700-800 doses per day.