Chief Minister Bommai meets industry captains

Bengaluru

08 August 2021 23:49 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Bengaluru-based industry captains on Sunday over lunch to discuss issues pertaining to the State, including the capital city’s infrastructure issues.

During a two-hour luncheon, organised by Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at a private hotel here, the industry representatives are learnt to have given inputs on improving Bengaluru’s infrastructure and on the overall development of North Karnataka, besides focussing on education. While the representatives briefed Mr. Bommai about the industry’s participation with the government in the past, he also wanted greater private sector participation and to expand the participation base, especially in light of COVID-19.

Soon after the meeting, Ms. Shaw said it was a fruitful affair. “Had a very engaging meeting with Mr. Bommai to discuss economic and infrastructure issues. We are confident that he will drive visible change and [have] assured him of our support,” she tweeted. Anil Shetty, an investment banker who was also part of the meeting, said Mr. Bommai wanted to forge a stronger alliance and to understand the private sector’s participation in projects. “While he sought support, he patiently heard us for over an hour. We have also given our ideas. He knows how to take people along,” he said.

Among the others at the meeting were Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, and former director of Infosys T.V. Mohandas Pai.