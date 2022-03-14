Chicken lovers feel the heat as prices spiral upwards

Increase in cost of production is cited as one of the main reasons for spike

Relishing chicken dishes is becoming a costly affair as over the past few weeks, the cost of chicken has been spiralling upwards. The trend is likely to continue for a few more weeks, given the spike in cost of production, onset of summer, and the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, say breeders. However, the solace is that the price of eggs has not seen any increase so far.

In just around two weeks, the prices have increased by ₹20 to ₹30 a kg. In retail, a live bird is being sold at ₹180 a kg. Dressed chicken (with skin) is being sold at around ₹270 to ₹280 a kg, while the cost of meat without skin is upwards of ₹300 a kg.

Sushanth Rai, president of Karnataka Poultry Farmers’ and Breeders’ Association, told The Hindu that the cost of input and raw materials had seen a drastic increase. Following the outbreak of the pandemic, many breeders had brought down production. That apart, during summer, mortality among the birds is high. All these factors are responsible for driving the price of chicken upwards, he said.

Manjesh Kumar Jadav, general manager of Venkateshwara Hatcheries Ltd., said the cost of production had increased from ₹70/kg to nearly ₹115/kg now. The cost of chicken feed had increased to over ₹45/kg from ₹26-27 it was earlier.

Following COVID-19 outbreak, the production was hit. However, now with the number of cases coming down and businesses opening up, there is a lot of demand. This too was contributing to the price rise.

He also said that in summer, the birds do not put on weight as easily as they do during the winter. “During summer, it takes at least 40 days for the bird to reach 2 kg weight. In other months, the birds take around 30 days to put on 2 kg,” he said.

Raw materials

Mr. Jadav said that the raw materials in the chicken feed had spiked. For instance, maize that used to be sold at ₹14/kg was now ₹25/kg. Soya meal had increased to over ₹70/kg from around ₹35/kg. “We have been seeking relief from the Government for long now. There is not enough soya meal, even though it is being imported now,” he said.

Concurring, K.S. Ashok Kumar, proprietor of Maa Integrators, pointed out that sunflower oil cake is a major component of the chicken feed. With the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, sunflower oil supplies have been hit. The oil too is used a lot in the feed. “The cost may drive up further by around ₹20 a kg in the coming weeks,” he said.

However, though the price of chicken is increasing, there is a lot of demand among consumers as it is still among the cheapest, considering the cost of mutton is over ₹700 a kg and increasing cost of fish.