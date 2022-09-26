Bengaluru

Chemicals factory in Doddaballapura gutted

As many as 30 employees of a chemicals factory narrowly escaped, when an accidental fire broke out at the factory on Monday morning.

The fire broke out at around 9 a.m. at the factory situated in Bashattyhalli industrial area.

Thick smoke spread in the entire area, leading to a panic among the people for some time. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel brought the fire under control after around five hours.

The police and the officials from various departments visited the spot to probe the reason behind the fire.


