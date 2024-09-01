Cheating case filed against man who got compensation from government for land and sold the same land to private party

The Halasuru Gate police have registered a case against a landlord from Sonnenahalli in Kengeri, who got compensation for 2.02 acres of his land that was acquired by the government to form a BDA layout and later sold the same land to a private party.

Though the cheating occurred in 2003, the incident came to light in 2013 and finally a complaint was filed by Rajnikanth, Assistant Commissioner, Bengaluru South last week after the formalities.

In his complaint, Mr. Rajnikanth said the BDA had acquired 2.02 acres of land belonging to Lakshman Yellappa in January 2003, and compensation was paid accordingly along with a 600 sqft site as part of the package. Despite this, Lakshman Yellappa allegedly sold the acquired land to Hanumanth Gowda and Puttaswamy by forging documents. The property was registered at the BTM Layout sub registrar’s office.

An inquiry was conducted in this regard in detail and it was brought to the notice of the higher ups before registering a case of cheating and forgery against the trio.