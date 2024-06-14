Cheating case booked against Union Minister Somanna’s son and others

The Sanjaynagar police recently booked three people, including the son of BJP MP and Union Minister V. Somanna, for cheating, assault, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman.

The victim, Thrupthi, and her husband, Madhwaraj, in a complaint said that in 2013 they met Arun B.S., who introduced himself as the son of Mr. Somanna, who is currently the Minister of State of Jal Shakti and Railways.

After a couple of rounds of meetings in 2017, Madhwaraj had “successfully” organised the birthday party for Arun’s daughter. Following this, the complainant claimed that Madhwaraj and Arun entered into a business relationship and started a company together.

The partnership deed and and the lease agreement were signed in February, 2019, after the investment of 30% of the total investment. The company’s financials, investments, and other responsibilities were taken over by Arun.

Subsequently, when some projects were delayed and the growth of the company was not good, Arun allegedly refused to respond to the queries of Thrupthi and her husband.

The complaint also alleged that Arun abused them in front of other employees and forced them to resign, in addition to forcefully reducing the percentage of their share from 30 to 10%.

Arun also refused to pay the employees’ salaries, forcing Madhwaraj to pay out of his pocket, they alleged.

The complainant accused Arun of forcing the couple to sign fake share agreements, and of forcing Madhwaraj to sign blank cheques, besides beating him up using a belt and lamp when he resisted.

After the pandemic, the business took a hit and Thrupthi alleged that Arun converted the share agreement to a loan agreement and made them sign it forcibly. Arun had allegedly appointed a man called Jeevan Kumar to follow Madhwaraj.

“They locked Madhwaraj in a dark room in different locations, beat him up, spit on him, and sliced him using blades to force him to return the money,” Thrupthi claimed in the complaint.

The Sanjaynagar police have booked Arun, Jeevan Kumar, and Pramod under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

