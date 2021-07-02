Cheating case against firm that promised clients IT jobs in Canada

Bengaluru

02 July 2021 01:26 IST

The Indiranagar police on Thursday registered a cheating and forgery case against a consultancy firm and its directors for allegedly duping people by offering them jobs in Canada.

The complainant, Aruna D.V., said she, along with others who were duped, paid VRR Ventures lakhs of rupees since March last year towards processing and other fees after the management promised them IT jobs in Canada. “There are at least 12 people who have been cheated,” she said in the complaint.

The accused allegedly even created fake job confirmation letters and emailed them to the clients. It was only when Aruna and the others cross-checked the letters with the companies that they realised they had been cheated.