Cheating case against district judge aspirant

06 January 2021 01:09 IST

The police have taken up a case of cheating against a candidate aspiring to be a district judge for allegedly hiding his criminal background from the appointment committee during selection process.

Based on a complaint filed by the Joint Registrar of the High Court of Karnataka, the Vidhana Soudha police registered an FIR against Palaksha S.S. from Kushal Nagar. In a statement, complainant K.S. Varalakshmi said that online notification was issued by the Registrar-General for selection of district judges. Palaksha, applied for the post and replied in the negative to the question on whether he was involved in civil criminal and quasi judicial proceedings in any capacity.

The application was admitted and the exam process was held in which he cleared the exams on August 14, 2020. The result was published online and the committee wrote to the government to issue appointment orders. The cheating came to light following an anonymous letter to the committee mentioning Palaksha’s background. “Following this, the committee issued a notice to Palaksha seeking an explanation. He admitted to the committee to having been involved in civil and criminal cases and stated that the wrong mention was due to oversight,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

The committee held a meeting and decided to initiate a criminal action and filed a complaint.